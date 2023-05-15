MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a “victim/suspect” in a shooting over the weekend at Tug’s Casual Grill in Harbor Town was found when he fell through the restaurant’s ceiling.

One person, identified by police as a suspect, was killed in the shooting that shocked dozens of diners Saturday evening.

While much remains unknown, a police report released Monday confirmed several key details mentioned by witnesses at the time.

According to police, officers responded to Tug’s around 7:30 to a report of multiple shots fired inside the building. As they cleared the building, they heard a loud crash from the kitchen area.

They found an unidentified man, who they say was both a victim and a suspect, who had fallen out of the ceiling where he had been hiding. He was detained in a squad car and taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital.

The man told police that he was on a date with his girlfriend at Tug’s. They were eating outside on the front patio when a black vehicle pulled up, and two suspects got out and chased him inside the building.

He said he climbed into the restroom ceiling to escape. A handgun was found in the restroom along with 22 spent shell casings, police said.

The two suspects were seen leaving the scene in a black Nissan Maxima. One of them was dropped off at a nearby fire station and later died at a hospital.

Witnesses said two off-duty police officers from another state who were attending a wedding nearby rushed into the restaurant when they heard shooting. MPD confirmed those two officers were from Texas.

No charges have been filed. MPD has described the crime as the result of an attempted robbery.

Tug’s said about 50 people were inside the restaurant when the shooting happened. All were escorted out safely.

“We will continue taking every precaution to ensure that our customers are safe,” said David Thomas, Tug’s General Manager. “We will be closed for repairs until further notice.”

WREG is continuing to gather details and will update this story Monday.