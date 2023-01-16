LAKELAND, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rash of crimes in Lakeland following a homicide over the weekend. One of the incidents was an alleged carjacking that was caught on camera.

The video shows the driver blaring his horn and reversing down a street in Lakeland while a person wearing dark clothing and a silver car are coming at him head-on.

The driver of the vehicle wishes to remain anonymous for his own safety.

“I was in fear of my life,” he said. “I didn’t know if they wanted my wallet, wanted my car, or if they wanted me dead.”

The victim told WREG he was heading to the gym around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday when he noticed an Infiniti driving slowly in the Stonebridge area. He assumed they were looking for unlocked cars but what happened next caught him by surprise.

“All of a sudden, they pulled out and kind of blocked the road so I could not get through, and they did it on a pretty good side because there was a fire hydrant,” he said.

That’s when he said he did the only thing he could to save his life which was throw it in reserve, floor it, and make his getaway.

“They were smart. They knew what they were doing. They were armed and you got to give respect to somebody when they are armed and got a gun and potentially your life in their hands,” the victim said.

That’s just one criminal event in the normally tranquil area. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating a homicide, carjacking, and several car break ins that occurred in the area over the weekend.

With children in the area heading to school before sunrise, neighbors want to see more patrols. The victim is thankful to be alive and warns others to stay vigilant.

“When you’re confronted with a situation like that don’t escalate it. Remove yourself from the situation the safest way possible,” he said.

The sheriff’s office says they are investigating to determine if the crimes are connected. If you know anything, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.