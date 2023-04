MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is critically injured after a shooting in Hickory Hill Wednesday.

Memphis Police say a male victim arrived at Ridgeway Station with a gunshot wound after 2 p.m. He was transported to Regional One in critical condition.

According to police, preliminary information indicates the shooting happened in the area of Riverdale and Winchester.

Officers have one person detained.

No further information is released. The investigation is ongoing.