MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Edward Shelton, 29, has been convicted of a 2018 crime after robbing a woman of money and a cell phone before shooting her in the foot, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

The victim initially told officers she went to a house on Hunters Glen Cove in the Raleigh-Egypt area to sell a phone. She later admitted that she went to the house to purchase marijuana.

When she arrived at the residence, she told officers one man ordered her to drop her pants and give him everything she had. When she refused, another man began reaching into her pockets.

The second man, later identified as Shelton, then shot her in the foot during the argument, investigators said.

The victim said the men took a cell phone and $130 from her before going outside and searching through her car.

She then got into the driver’s seat and drove herself to a hospital.

Shelton was convicted of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. He is set to be sentenced in September.