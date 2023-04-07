MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven Police say a person was shot multiple times when he tracked down his stolen Dodge Charger and tried to get it back.

According to Southaven Police, the victim’s 2021 Charger was stolen from a home in the Stone Creek subdivision. They tracked the car to The Lux Apartments, a few blocks from their residence.

Once at the complex, the victim tried to get the car back. The victim was approached by four suspects and was shot four to five times, officials say.

The victim is currently having surgery at Regional One Hospital in Memphis.