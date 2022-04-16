MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was robbed at knifepoint Saturday evening on Beale Street, according to police.

Officers said the robbery happened around 6:40 p.m. at 33 Beale Street.

The victim told officers he was robbed at knifepoint, and the male had “messy dreadlocks.”

The suspect fled on foot, and the victim was not injured. This is an ongoing investigation.

The robbery comes almost one week after a shooting occurred on Beale Street that left one person dead.

Father of four and local rapper Tacquan Smith, 26, was shot and killed during the officer-involved shootout. Smith’s family accuses police of firing the shot that fatally shot Tacquan. However, Memphis police said their officers did not fire the fatal shot.

This also comes after downtown officials announced security measures to keep Beale Street safe following Smith’s death. The Downtown Memphis Commission will begin wanding and ID’ing crowds starting at 8:00 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Security will also begin charging a $5 fee at 9:00. Both measures will end at 3 a.m.