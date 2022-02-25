MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Police are looking for two men they say have robbed at least seven different businesses over the last two months.

MPD said in some cases, the duo hit multiple stores on the same day.

A 22-year-old clerk at the Family Dollar Store in 6600 block of Shelby Drive in Hickory Hill said she had a run-in with the robbers last month.

The woman didn’t want to be identified but said one of them pointed a black handgun at her and told her to clean out the register.

“I was scared, and I was panicking, I was shaking. I was just praying they wouldn’t shoot me,” she said.

The robbers got away with just over $400 from the store. Police said an hour earlier, the men took an undetermined amount of cash from a Dollar General in the 4100 block of Summer Avenue.

“They robbed me so calmly,” said the Family Dollar employee.

Police said the robbers also held up two Mapco stations in January, but didn’t get any money.

Investigators, though, said this month the same pair hit two more Dollar General Stores and a CVS and made off with nearly $1,000.

MPD posted a video of the men on their Facebook page. If you recognize them call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH.