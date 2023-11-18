COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A man who was injured in a September double shooting in Collierville has reportedly died of his injuries.

Collierville Police say Mark Cross died Friday afternoon. Cross was one of two people shot on Fulford Way on Saturday, September 9.

The other victim, Jenni Otten, was pronounced dead on the scene. Collierville Police say the two were shot by Jenni Otten’s estranged husband, 52-year-old Eric Otten.

According to police, Eric Otten shot them before fleeing the scene. U.S. Marshals arrested Otten in Jarrell, Texas a few days after the shooting.

At the time, Otten was charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. Collierville Police say that there will be a discussion about possible changes to his charges following the death of Cross, though they do not know when that meeting will take place.