MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested for two counts of aggravated assault after police say he hit a woman in the head with a handgun during an argument over rent money.

The incident happened in Feb. on the 5400 block of Oak Bark Drive. The victim told officers that Landeon Wright, 24, had been staying with her and her boyfriend since Dec. 2021.

The victim told police that she and Wright were arguing over rent money when he pulled a gun out and struck her head with the muzzle of the weapon. The victim’s boyfriend said he was standing between the victim and Wright during the argument when he was also assaulted.

According to court documents, the victim’s boyfriend said he felt threatened by Wright and was concerned for himself, the victim and their daughter when the argument over the rent money and kicking Wright out became heated.

Wright is expected to appear in court on April 5.