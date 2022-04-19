MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police say a man who had his car stolen last month outside his Hickory Hill home found a key piece of evidence that helped them crack the case.

Investigators say the victim found a Cricket receipt inside his recovered vehicle that led them to Cameron Conley, 19. Conley has since been charged with theft of property and assault.

Police said on March 14, the victim had just started his car at his home on Fawn Hollow Circle when he realized he had left his work bag inside.

Fawn Hollow Circle

He told police he ran back inside to grab the bag, and when he came back outside, he saw someone driving away in his 2012 Kia Optima.

The victim told investigators the car thief pointed a silver handgun at him, and that’s when he pulled out his own gun and fired two shots at the man. Officers found two shell casings at the scene.

Nearly two weeks later, police located the stolen Kia inside the Rivergrove Townhomes & Apartments in Raleigh.

Investigators said when the owner got the car back, he discovered the Cricket receipt inside the vehicle.

Rivergrove Townhomes & Apartments

Police said they were able to link the receipt account number to Conley and the victim identified him as the person who took his car and pointed a gun at him.

Cameron Conley

Police have not recovered the keys to the vehicle.

Conley is being held on a $10,000 bond. He will go before a judge for the first time on Wednesday.