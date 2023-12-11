MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man helped them shut down a chop shop after he found his stolen car at a home in southwest Memphis earlier this month.

Shannon Burns, 46, is charged with three counts of theft of property $10,000-$60,000 to wit motor vehicle, theft of property $2,500-$10,000 to wit vehicle engine, vandalism $2,500-$10,000 and chop shop law.

According to police, on Dec. 6, the victim found his 2002 General Motors SIE at a home on Clinton Road after he reported it stolen the same day.

When officers arrived, they spoke with Burns, who gave them permission to search the property. They reportedly found several vehicles in different stages of disrepair and stolen vehicles.

According to a report, the Auto Theft Task Force arrived at the scene and positively identified the victim’s vehicle along with a 2006 Chevy Silverado that was reported stolen on Nov. 23 and an engine belonging to a 2004 General Motors Sierra that was reported stolen on Nov. 25.

Police say the engine was cut out, dismantled, and removed from the vehicle, leaving it inoperable and causing approximately $2,700 in damage. The other parts of the vehicle were not found on the property.

Another stolen vehicle, a 2005 Chevy Silverado, was found at a property in the 5100 block of South Third Street.

Police say Burns was taken into custody and reportedly admitted that he knew the vehicles and the engine were stolen and said that another man always brought him stolen vehicles.