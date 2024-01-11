MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a double shooting in Parkway Village left one victim dead and another victim detained by officers.
Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Cochese Road near Getwell Road at around 1:51 p.m. Thursday.
Police say two men were shot. One man went to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, while the other went in non-critical condition.
Memphis Police say one of the men died of his injuries.
According to police, the man who went to the hospital in non-critical condition was detained by police. Memphis Police did not say why the man was detained.
Memphis Police say the investigation is ongoing.