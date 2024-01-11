MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a double shooting in Parkway Village left one victim dead and another victim detained by officers.

Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Cochese Road near Getwell Road at around 1:51 p.m. Thursday.

A man was detained after he was shot in Parkway Village Thursday. (Photo courtesy of Spencer Cheveallier, WREG)

Police say two men were shot. One man went to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, while the other went in non-critical condition.

Memphis Police say one of the men died of his injuries.

According to police, the man who went to the hospital in non-critical condition was detained by police. Memphis Police did not say why the man was detained.

Memphis Police say the investigation is ongoing.