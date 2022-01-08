MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are looking for two suspects who they say carjacked a woman at a gas station on Friday.

According to MPD, the carjacking happened at N & Out Express on the 1300 block of South Bellevue Boulevard in South Memphis.

Getaway car

The victim told officers she was sitting in her car when two armed men walked up to the vehicle and demanded her to get out of the car.

Both men fled the scene in the victim’s car.

No arrests have been made.

MPD said the first suspect is an 18-year-old black man with dreads. He was last seen wearing a black and blue Jordan hoodie, black jeans, and Airforce One shoes.

The second suspect is an 18-year-old black man who was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue stone-washed jeans, and black and red Jordan shoes.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to call (901)-528-CASH.

All calls are confidential.