MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a man they say was involved with the kidnapping and carjacking of a man in the airport area last Saturday.

The victim told MPD that he was sitting in his van at a Loves Truck Stop when an unknown man approached him and flashed a gun. The suspect demanded the van, and the victim complied.

The victim was then met by another suspect who held him at gunpoint and made him get in the passenger side of a dark-colored sedan, police say. The car he was in and his van drove out of the parking lot at the same time.

According to reports, the victim jumped out of the dark-colored sedan and fled the scene on foot.

On Tuesday, investigators found two men in the victim’s van at a gas station in Fox Meadows. Investigators, along with Mt. Moriah Station Officers, were able to take the passenger, George Jinkins, into custody.

Jinkins was charged with theft of property $10,000-$60,000, violation of probation and other charges. He is set to appear in court Thursday morning.