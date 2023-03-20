MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man and woman were carjacked at gunpoint while getting gas in Fox Meadows, Memphis Police say.

On March 15, police responded to a carjacking at a Marathon gas station in the 3100 block of South Mendenhall Road. The victim told officers that three males approached him with guns while he was pumping gas.

According to reports, two of the men held the victim at gunpoint and demanded the keys to his blue 2013 Dodge Challenger. The other suspect went to the passenger side and forced a female victim out of the car.

Two of the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s car.

On March 16, MPD responded to a suspicious vehicle at a home in east Memphis. Once on the scene, officers saw two men inside an Infiniti. One of them was identified as Gerald Cardine.

During the investigation, police found the blue 2013 Dodge Challenger in the back of the home.

On March 17, the female victim identified Cardine as the person who pointed a gun at her.

Gerald Cardine is charged with two counts of Carjacking and two counts of Employing a Firerarm with an Intention to Commit a Felony. He is set to appear in court Monday.