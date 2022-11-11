The Veterans Day Parade in Memphis in 2018

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the first time since the pandemic, the American Legion’s Veterans Day Parade returns to Memphis.

The last time the bands marched downtown was in 2019.

Today’s parade starts at 10 a.m. and begins at Second Street and Exchange, ending at Second and Monroe.

There will also be a special ceremony at the West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery that will include music and a flyover by Black Hawk helicopters.

Tune into WREG News Channel 3 at 6:30 p.m. for our special Veterans Voices where we will hear from those who served, in their own words.