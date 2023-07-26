The Verizon logo outside a store, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Bartlett Police Department says they are having issues receiving calls on its 7-digit line from Verizon customers.

According to BPD, due to a nationwide outage, callers are receiving a recording stating that all circuits are busy. However, 911 calls are coming through just fine.

If you call and receive a message, the department will call you right back.

We reached out to Verizon for a statement and are waiting to hear back.