MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Bartlett Police Department says they are having issues receiving calls on its 7-digit line from Verizon customers.
According to BPD, due to a nationwide outage, callers are receiving a recording stating that all circuits are busy. However, 911 calls are coming through just fine.
If you call and receive a message, the department will call you right back.
We reached out to Verizon for a statement and are waiting to hear back.