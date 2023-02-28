MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the second time in six months, employees’ vehicles at the Walnut Grove Animal Clinic were damaged by thieves looking for something to steal.

The burglars were able to bash in several car windows Monday afternoon before they were interrupted by an employee who saw what was happening.

Police said surveillance video from the business shows a red four-door sedan, possibly a Kia, pulled on the lot at Walnut Grove and Racine. Four people were seen getting out of the car, running across the lot, and breaking into vehicles until an employee yelled at them.

Walnut Grove Animal Clinic (Photo by Melissa Moon, WREG)

One of the victims, who did not want to be identified, said one of the suspects flashed a gun. She said the suspects only broke out the windows of locked vehicles.

At least five employee vehicles were vandalized, and the thieves only got away with a few gift cards.

Police have not released video of the suspects but said they were last seen running down Racine.

Walnut Grove Animal Clinic suspects last seen on Racine (Photo by Melissa Moon, WREG)

MPD released photos of a stolen black 2021 Kia Forte used by burglars to break into vehicles at two Raleigh churches Sunday.

Police said four males seen in the Kia burglarized several vehicles at the Breath of Life Christian Center on Frayser-Raleigh Road and Holy City Church of God in Christ on James Road.

During their Sunday service, would-be thieves also targeted the Gifts of Life Ministries on Raleigh Millington.

Stolen black 2021 Kia Forte

The thieves broke out the windows of vehicles in the parking lot but didn’t get anything. Police have not said if they believe the suspects in the Kia are responsible.

The black 2021 Kia Forte was stolen from the 3700 block of Tessland Road and was last spotted inside the University of Cabana Apartments.

If you have seen the car or have information about any of the vehicle break-ins, call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

Last week, the Memphis Police Department told city council members that more than 1,300 vehicle break-ins had been reported since the first of the year. That is 500 more than the same period last year.