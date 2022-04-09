MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two suspects are still on the run after police say they robbed a man after agreeing to sell him a vehicle.

The incident happened at McDonald’s on the 3600 block of Mendenhall Road. Officers said the two suspects agreed to meet with the victim to sell him a vehicle on April 7 around 3:15 p.m.

When the two men arrived, they asked the victim to show them the money for the car. The victim showed the men cash, and one of the suspects pulled out a gun demanding the money, according to police.

Both suspects fled the scene with the money. Officers also said they never showed the vehicle.

Police have not released the amount of cash stolen.

If you have any information about this incident, call (901)-528-CASH.