MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jamarrius Robinson was found suffering from a gunshot inside of a vehicle that police say was located in a ditch.

MPD found the vehicle on the 4500 block of East Shelby Drive near Pleasant Hill Road on March 8.

Robinson died from his injuries on the scene.

No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this shooting, call (901)-528-CASH.