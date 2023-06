MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A vehicle fire on I-40 near West Memphis, Arkansas, caused a major traffic backup Friday afternoon.

First responders made the scene of a vehicle fire on I-40 west of the I-55 interchange at around 1:20 p.m. Friday. There is no word on if anyone was injured.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, all westbound lanes are affected by the fire. ARDOT has not given details on when the scene will be cleared.

This story will be updated.