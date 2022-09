MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a two-vehicle wreck on Central Avenue and Highland Street early Saturday morning.

MPD said they found a man in critical condition around 2:30 a.m. He was rushed to Regional One Hospital, but did not survive his injuries.

Police also said there were two other victims taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

This is now an active investigation. WREG will update as more information becomes available.