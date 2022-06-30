MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are new repercussions after Roe v. Wade has been overturned, and as a result, younger men across the country are rushing to seek vasectomies.

Less than one week after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe versus Wade, there’s a renewed debate on the role men should play in preventing pregnancy.

“I don’t know if I’m ready to have a kid yet, but absolutely, if it helps my partner not have to go through all that and with what’s going on with them banning abortions throughout the entire country. Yeah, I’d get a vasectomy,” Taylor Bowman said, a Memphian.



For years, the conversations have mainly centered around women and contraceptives. Now some women feel men should step up to do more, such as having a vasectomy, and some men agree.

“Personally, I feel like some men want to have a kid and some men don’t,” Memphian Derik Gladney said.

We spoke to Dr. Joseph Pazona, a urologist about this recent trend. He said they’ve received an influx of calls from young men inquiring about vasectomies.

“This is a safe long-term way of avoiding an oops,” Dr. Pazona said. “I think it’s wonderful that men are starting to take more personal responsibility when it comes to family planning.”

Dr. Pazona performs 50 to 60 vasectomies a month in Middle Tennessee. He’s prepared to double the number of vasectomies he performs due to the ban.

“I was visiting with a patient who had made the decision that he did not want to have any children, and he brought that up as one of the factors bringing him in,” Dr. Pazona said.



The overturning of Roe v. Wade perhaps has signaled a change in attitudes for some younger men about their role in family planning.

“If kids are in the factor and if you are absolutely sure you don’t want kids, go get you a vasectomy,” Bowman said.

We reached out to several of the Memphis area hospital systems, including Methodist Le Bonheur, Baptist, and Saint Francis. They either said they didn’t want to weigh in on the Roe v. Wade debate, or didn’t have anyone available to speak.