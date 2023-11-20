MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police released a photo Monday of a white work van wanted for striking the side of the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art and damaging two statues.

Video caught the delivery van outside the Overton Park museum at 9:21 on Oct. 21. Police said it likely has damage to the front passenger side.



The Wheeler Williams statues, ‘Spring,’ ‘Summer,’ and ‘Fall’ at the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art (Photo courtesy of the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art)

“The beloved Wheeler Williams statues, ‘Spring’ and ‘Summer’ were badly damaged by a vehicle last night,” the Brooks Museum said in a statement released the next day.

The damaged statues were two out of a set of three that won a gold medal at a Paris art exhibition in 1937 and were donated to the Brooks Museum in 1962. They were placed in their current space, several yards from any roadway, in 1998.

No charges have been filed and the van and its driver have not been found. Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.