MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An after-school club operated by The Satanic Temple is back in the headlines after the Uvalde Foundation for Kids canceled its plans for protest.

The group planned to hold demonstrations outside Chimneyrock Elementary School in Cordova in January, but the protests have been called off after some recent threats.

The foundation says the safety of students is its top priority and after learning its demonstrations would be met by “potential aggressors,” it decided to call them off.

The group now plans to send a letter to the Tennessee Board of Education asking for a review of the decision allowing the After School Satan Club to meet on campus.