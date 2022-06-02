MEMPHIS, Tenn.– If you paid your utility bill Wednesday morning in Collierville, you may want to check on it.

According to the Town of Collierville, the utility payment box in Cox Park on Powell Road was broken into Wednesday night. They said everything in the box was stolen.

City officials said the personal information of residents who put their payments in the box may have been compromised and are urging them to notify their bank as soon as possible.

The Town of Collierville said the town’s payment boxes are secured with a lock and emptied every business day so this is the first time someone has broken into one of the drop boxes.

Residents will have to make another utility payment in person at Collierville Town Hall Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or online at colliervilletn.gov/utilities.

If you have questions or need assistance, contact Utilities Customer Service at (901)-457-2240 or utilities@colliervilletn.gov.

If you know any information about this incident, call the Collierville Police Department at (901)-457-2520.