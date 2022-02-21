MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Health Science Center’s College of Nursing will offer education on the COVID vaccine to residents in rural counties after a donation from the Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability.

UTHSC College of Nursing received $377,000 from TCAD to assist in traveling within six counties in West Tennessee- Dyer, Lake, Tipton, Lauderdale, Fayette and Shelby County.

Faculty and staff from the school will meet with local leaders and groups within each county to discuss the benefits and address misinformation about COVID vaccinations.

“People have gotten information about the vaccines from various sources like social media or simply conversations around a neighbor’s kitchen table. We want to offer trusted information from the Centers for Disease Control and the Tennessee Department of Health, and let people make their own decisions,” UTHSC’s Diana Dedmon said.

The school plans to work within the six counties through September 2022.