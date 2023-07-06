MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Health Science Center has declared an emergency evacuation alert after a suspicious device was found on their campus.

UTHSC has asked everyone to evacuate the General Education and Center for Healthcare Improvement and Patient Simulation building.

Video of bomb squad unit arriving at UTHSC campus. (Video by: Debra Millerschultz)

According to Memphis Police, they are currently assisting UTHSC Police on the scene.

Sources also say a bomb squad unit is on campus.

(Photos by: WREG’s Adam Itayem)

This is a developing story. WREG will provide more updates when they become available.