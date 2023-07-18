MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a teen accused of robbing a postal carrier in Cordova.

According to the USPIS, the robbery happened Monday afternoon inside the Park’s Edge at Shelby Farms Apartments on Shelby Grove Drive.

The suspect is described as a 16 or 17-year-old boy, about 5’6″ to 5’7″ tall, slim build, around 130 pounds. He wore a black long-sleeved shirt, black pants, and a black durag (wave cap).

USPIS said the suspect was driving a dark gray 4-door Infiniti with tinted windows.

Courtesy: U.S. Postal Inspection Service

Courtesy: U.S. Postal Inspection Service

If you have any information about the incident, call the USPIS at 1-877-876-2455 and reference case number 4077645. You can also contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH and reference case 23007009361ME.