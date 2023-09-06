MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted in Shelby County for attempted murder.

Randy Darnell Ewing has warrants out for his arrest for attempted second-degree murder and violation of the sex offender registry.

Randy Darnell Ewing (Courtesy: U.S. Marshals Service)

Ewing is also the person of interest in the killing of Tomanuel Benson, who was fatally shot on Aug. 18. U.S. Marshals say Ewing is wanted for questioning in this case.

According to the U.S. Marshals, Ewing is known to have ties to the Memphis area, Henning, Tennessee area, Dallas, Texas area, and areas in between.

He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

If you have any information about this case, call the U.S. Marshals Service at 901-601-1575.