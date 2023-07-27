Watch the press conference in the video player above.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The United States Department of Justice is investigating the Memphis Police Department and the city of Memphis after receiving complaints about a possible pattern of civil rights violations against citizens.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division announced the investigation Thursday in Memphis.

In January, Memphis police officers were involved in the beating death of Tyre Nichols, who had been pulled over by police for an alleged traffic death. The case has made national headlines and led to criminal charges against several officers.

But Clarke said the investigation was not based on a single incident or police unit. Rather, it comes after multiple reports of MPD officers allegedly escalating incidents, using force punitively, sometimes against subjects who are already restrained, and targeting Black drivers for minor traffic violations.

The office of Kevin Ritz, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee, is partnering in the investigation. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Police Chief C.J. Davis had been briefed before the announcement, Clarke said.

This story will be updated.