MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for several individuals who caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to a Midtown Urban Outfitters before leaving with $5,000 worth of merchandise early Tuesday morning.

Officers said around 2 a.m., they spotted broken glass from a window on the west side of the clothing store in the 2100 block of Central Avenue and various items from the store scattered on Cooper Street.

Urban Outfitters on Central Avenue (Photo by Melissa Moon, WREG)

Photo by Melissa Moon, WREG

Police said there was also merchandise scattered throughout the inside of the business.

Investigators said the surveillance video showed a gray Chevrolet SUV with heavy front-end damage, one operating headlight, a missing passenger side-view mirror occupied by a woman in a red shirt, and a male with tattoos on both arms.

They said a second vehicle, a white Chevy pickup truck with a white camper and a red log on the door panel, was used in the burglary.

Police said a male suspect could be seen at the front of Urban Outfitters pulling on the door, and four other males in dark clothing could be seen inside the business stealing merchandise.

A manager of the store told police the window that was broken cost $10,000 to replace.

If you recognize the suspects or their vehicles or have any information that can help investigators, call CrimeStoppers at (901)528-CASH.