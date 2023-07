On the Mississippi River at sunset in Memphis, Tennessee.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The city of Memphis announced that two roads in Uptown will be closed beginning Tuesday due to a drainage improvement project.

The city says that North Front Street between Sycamore Avenue and Greenlaw Avenue and Mill Avenue between North Front Street and North Main Street will be closed to through traffic.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes during the closure. For additional information, don’t hesitate to get in touch with the Civil Design Department at 901-636-6700.