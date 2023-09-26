MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPS says they expect to hire over 400 seasonal employees in the Memphis area before the holiday season.

The company says they are filling full-time and part-time seasonal positions, including seasonal delivery drivers, CDL drivers and package handlers, in hundreds of locations across the country.

Nationally, they expect to hire more than 100,000 seasonal employees. Permanent positions are available in some areas for those who apply early.

UPS says hourly pay rates for package handlers start at $21 per hour and driving jobs begin at $23 per hour.

To see what positions are available in Memphis, click here.