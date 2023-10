MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Are you excited for Halloween this year? We found several events happening in the Memphis area that you are sure to enjoy!

OCT 20

Scare on the Square Collierville 4p.m. – 7p.m.

OCT. 21

VFW Family Freedom Fest Trunk or Treat 12p.m.

Halloween Goat Yoga at Overton Park 1 p.m.

Tanger Boo Bash 1p.m. – 4p.m.

Halloween off the Square Hernando 3p.m. – 5p.m.

Halloween Boo-looza Bobby Lanier Farm Park 5p.m.-8 p.m.

Overton Scare 7p.m. – 9p.m.

OCT. 26TH

City of Olive Branch Trunk or Treat 6 p.m.

MOSH Spooky Science Spectacular Trick or Treat 6 p.m. – 7:30p.m.

OCT. 28TH

Millington Fall Festival 9a.m. – 2 p.m.

Halloween Spooktacular at Children’s Museum 10a.m. – 2p.m.

Halloween Hike at Memphis Botanic Garden 11a.m. – 3p.m.

Binghampton Fall Festival 11a.m. – 4p.m.

Trophy Room Trunk or Treat and Pumpkin Painting 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Trunk or Treat at Bumpus Harley Davidson 12p.m. – 3p.m.

Scare on the Square Covington 5:30p.m. – 7:30p.m.

OCT. 31ST

Scare on the Square Southaven 4p.m. – 6p.m.

Annual Trick or Treat at Oak Court Mall 5:30p.m. – 6:30p.m.