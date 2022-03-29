MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis has received 31 “Best Graduate Program” rankings from the U.S. World & News Report for 2023.
The University was also Tennessee’s 2022 highest-ranked institution for its online programs, claiming the top spot for the third year straight, according to the college’s press release.
The University’s Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law received 13 of the 31 rankings including:
- Best Graduate Law
- Clinical Training
- Legal Writing
- Health Care Law
- Intellectual Property
- International Law
- Trial Advocacy
- Environmental Law
- Tax Law
- Business Corporate Law
- Contracts-Commercial Law
- Criminal Law
- Constitutional Law
Its Loewenberg College of Nursing received:
- Best Graduate Nursing-Master’s Degree
- Best Graduate Social Work
- Best Graduate Public Affairs
- Best Graduate Public Health
- Best Graduate Education
- Best Graduate Business-Part-Time MBA
The Herff College of Engineering received overall graduate recognition including;
- Biomedical-UofM/UTHSC partnership
- Computer Engineering
- Civil Engineering
- Electrical Engineering
- Mechanical Engineering
The Social Sciences and Humanities received seven rankings:
- Social Work
- Geology
- Math
- Psychology
- Computer Science
- Chemistry
- Biology
The 31 rankings is an increase from 26 in 2022.