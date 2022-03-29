MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis has received 31 “Best Graduate Program” rankings from the U.S. World & News Report for 2023.

The University was also Tennessee’s 2022 highest-ranked institution for its online programs, claiming the top spot for the third year straight, according to the college’s press release.

The University’s Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law received 13 of the 31 rankings including:

Best Graduate Law

Clinical Training

Legal Writing

Health Care Law

Intellectual Property

International Law

Trial Advocacy

Environmental Law

Tax Law

Business Corporate Law

Contracts-Commercial Law

Criminal Law

Constitutional Law

Its Loewenberg College of Nursing received:

Best Graduate Nursing-Master’s Degree

Best Graduate Social Work

Best Graduate Public Affairs

Best Graduate Public Health

Best Graduate Education

Best Graduate Business-Part-Time MBA

The Herff College of Engineering received overall graduate recognition including;

Biomedical-UofM/UTHSC partnership

Computer Engineering

Civil Engineering

Electrical Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

The Social Sciences and Humanities received seven rankings:

Social Work

Geology

Math

Psychology

Computer Science

Chemistry

Biology

The 31 rankings is an increase from 26 in 2022.