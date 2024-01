MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Due to inclement weather, the University of Memphis campuses will close at 5 p.m. Sunday.

The University of Memphis announced the closures but said all dining options will be accessible at Tiger Den.

All UofM campuses will remain closed on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

According to the university, a decision about campus closure for Tuesday will be made by 5 p.m. on Monday.