MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An unlicensed security guard has been accused of pulling a gun and pepper spraying a woman at a Lamar Avenue hotel.

Maurice Bert is now facing aggravated assault, acting without a license, and felony firearm charges.

Court documents said he approached a woman at the Economy Inn on Lamar Avenue, pepper sprayed her in the face, and then pointed a gun at her.

The woman said she threw a brick at him in self defense.

Police said the woman ran away and called police. Later it was determined that Burt in fact did not have a valid security guard license in his possession.

Burt is being held on a $2,500 bond. His future court date has yet to be posted.