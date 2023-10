MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A University of Memphis student reported a carjacking Thursday evening, according to an alert sent out by campus police.

The student was parked in the 3700 block of Walker, near Ellington Hall, when four males wearing masks and carrying guns pulled up in a blue sedan at 7:47.

They took the student’s silver 2019 Hyundai, Tennessee tag BKJ1548. The suspects were last seen headed west on Southern near Patterson.

Anyone with information, call U of M police at 901-678-4657.