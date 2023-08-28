MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Today kicks off the start of 901 Week here in Memphis, and there are plenty of activities all week long to celebrate with the Memphis Tigers.

Today is Tigers in the City. Athletes will showcase how the football team and its fans have taken over Memphis.

Tuesday is fan appreciation day. There will be prizes you can win all throughout the day.

Wednesday is Tigers in the Community. Players will deliver Memphis Cares tickets to those who make the city a better place.

Thursday is Throwback Thursday, where the Tigers will take to social media to show some unforgettable football game moments.

Friday, 901 Day, is College Colors Day. Be sure to wear your tiger blue!

Saturday is the Tiger’s opener against Bethune-Cookman at 6 p.m. at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

For more information, click here.