MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Mississippi football program lost a former player on Wednesday. According to coach Lane Kiffin, former player Luke Knox has passed away.

Lane Kiffin posted the following on Twitter:

“There are heavy hearts throughout our football team after the passing of Luke Knox. I am very grateful for my personal relationship and time spent with Luke. He was a tremendous teammate and an even better person who lifter up everyone around him. The Knox family means so much to the Ole Miss family, and our players, staff and the rest of the university extend our deepest sympathies to all those that were touched by Luke’s spirit. I know he is with God now.”

