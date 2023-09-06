MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Unidentified human remains were found in the airport area early Wednesday morning, and the finding comes as family members search high and low for a missing mother in the same area.

Danetra Lomax says her sister Dominique Lomax was last seen at the nearby Highland Meadows Apartments, which is only 1.5 miles away from where the body was discovered.

“She’s been missing since 5 almost 4:30 Monday morning and we just want her to come home,” Lomax said. “If this crime scene is my sister, we deserve to know.”

Memphis Police say officers responded to a fire along Swinnea Road near Holmes Road at 4:30 a.m. After the flames were put out, investigators say they located a woman’s body.

The victim hasn’t been identified but Lomax is wondering if it’s her sister.

“I want to know where my sister is. My mom want to know where her daughter is. We want to know where she is. Her son want to know where she is,” she said.

Dominique Lomax

Lomax says her sister was last seen with her boyfriend.

According to police, the boyfriend told officers he dropped off Dominique Lomax at the complex to meet another man. He says she texted him she was walking in somewhere and never responded to his message asking where.

However, Lomax’s sister believes he knows her whereabouts and says someone tossed her phone.

“Her phone was thrown out on Milbranch and Holmes Road,” she said. “I was just calling to check on her and they was like we just found this phone. My sister doesn’t leave her phone and she doesn’t go without having a phone.”

While hoping the unidentified remains are not her sister, she wants people to be on the lookout for a woman with a red and pinkish bob wearing an all-white outfit.

“We are devastated. We don’t have any leads as to where she could be,” Lomax said. “If y’all have any information, please contact us.”

If you know anything that could help detectives, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.