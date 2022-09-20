MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a pair of burglars who took a safe and television from an Oakhaven Church early Friday morning.

Investigators said surveillance video shows two men breaking into the Healing Center in the 3800 block of Tchulahoma Road.

Suspects in Healing Center burglary (photos provided by Memphis Police)

In the pictures released by police, you can see one of them carrying the safe out of the church while the other stands nearby.

Police said the burglars left in a silver four-door vehicle. They have not said how much money was inside that safe.

If you recognize the suspects or know anything about the burglary, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

If an arrest is made, you could be eligible for a $2,000 reward.