MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dannie Robertson, 24, has been charged with child abuse after officers said he hit a seven-year-old in his jaw.

Officers responded a call on March 7 at Methodist South Hospital. When they arrived, the child’s mother told them her son was physically assaulted by his uncle.

The child’s mother said Robertson and her son were playing a video game at her home during the time of the assault. She told officers that she noticed her son’s jaw was swollen the next morning.

According to police, the child said his uncle punched him in his jaw because he was upset about a video game.

Robertson is expected to appear in court on June 6.