MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Ulta store located in East Memphis was targeted by smash-and-grab thieves Wednesday — and the suspects left their bumper behind.

Memphis Police say a vehicle rammed through the store in the 4500 block of Poplar Avenue in the Poplar Commons shopping center. Two suspects went in, took merchandise and left.

An employee at the store told WREG that the thieves spent 20 seconds stealing up to $3,000 worth of perfume and cologne.

Police say security footage showed the suspects’ vehicle, a gray Kia Soul, ram the front door of the business with the rear of the bumper. A dark-colored Kia Optima was also at the scene.

MPD posted photos of the suspects and their vehicles on Facebook Wednesday afternoon.

Courtesy: Memphis Police Department

Courtesy: Memphis Police Department

Courtesy: Memphis Police Department

Courtesy: Memphis Police Department

Courtesy: Memphis Police Department

Courtesy: Memphis Police Department

Courtesy: Memphis Police Department

According to the worker, this is the sixth time the store has been broken into in three months. Two weeks ago, someone used rifles to shoot out a window overnight.

“We’re living in Gotham City. That’s the first thing I thought of,” said Jessica Roberts, who was shopping Wednesday. “I shop online because of this. If I don’t have to go to a store, I don’t just because I feel like it’s not safe anymore.”

This is the second time police have responded to an incident in the area this week. Four days ago, officers responded to a shooting at another shopping center near Poplar and Perkins.

MPD says an 18-year-old man fired shots at someone after he was caught on camera breaking into people’s cars.

In another incident across town Tuesday, three armed robbers tried to rob a Dollar General store on Winchester. A bystander shot and killed one of the robbers.

“It makes you timid to go out and do things you once were able to do,” said shopper Gianni Conti.

An Ulta spokesman says the store is temporarily closed due to the damage.

If you know anything about the burglary, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.