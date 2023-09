MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Workers at the Memphis AC Delco Parts Distribution Center are joining the United Auto Workers strike.

The center, located in southeast Memphis, has ties to the General Motors franchise.

Employees with the company are set to strike Friday morning at 11.

The president of the United Auto Workers said Friday the union will expand its strike against major automakers by walking out of 38 General Motors and Stellantis plants in 20 states.