MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say they found a stolen Dodge Caravan, a vehicle programmer, a gun, and two fugitives during a raid at the Garden Inn and Suites on American Way.

Members of the OCU fugitive unit, U.S. Marshals, and the Shelby County FAT team went to the hotel on Friday looking for 21-year-old Deangelo Valentine.

They said Valentine, who had active warrants for aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, theft of property, Reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, and vandalism, was found inside room 127.

According to the affidavit of complaint, while officers were taking Valentine into custody, U.S. Marshals discovered Keshaun Johnson, 26, was also in the room.

(L to R) Deangelo Valentine and Keshaun Johnson (Shelby County Sheriff’s Office)

Johnson was shown to have a warrant for aggravated assault. Marshalls said they also confiscated a car programmer, handgun, and marijuana in plain view.

Police said a stolen blue Dodge Caravan was found parked outside room 127.

3400 block of American Way (Photo by Melissa Moon, WREG)

Johnson is facing additional charges of drug possession, unlawful possession of a handgun, and being a belon in possession of a gun. He is being held on a $83,000 bond.

Valentine’s bond was set at $129,000.