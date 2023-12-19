MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man wanted for the a deadly shooting in Texas was captured by U.S. Marshals in West Tennessee Monday.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Michael Pierson was shot and killed inside a business in Dallas, Texas, on December 14.

The next day, the Dallas Police Department issued an arrest warrant for 25-year-old Kemone Rudd. The case was then adopted by the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force.

On Sunday, the task force learned that Rudd had connections to West Tennessee and could possibly be in the area. The Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force in Memphis was notified and began searching for Rudd.

With assistance from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, Rudd was arrested Monday afternoon in the 300 block of Maple Hill Circle in Ripley.

He is being held in the Lauderdale County Jail awaiting extradition back to Texas.