MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The U.S. Attorney’s Office has filed the suit against Methodist in Memphis, Methodist Le Bonheur and Methodist Healthcare Memphis Hospitals.



The Department of Justice alleges Methodist paid unlawful kickbacks to West Clinic in exchange for West’s patient referrals after purchasing its outpatient locations.



A press release from the U.S. Attorney said the government started investigating wrongdoing in response to a whistleblower lawsuit filed back in 2017.



Justice officials said their lawsuit seeks to recover hundreds of millions of dollars.

Methodist Le Bonheur Hospital said in a statement:

The government’s complaint recycles a familiar set of allegations that mischaracterize the relationship between MLH and West Clinic. As we have said many times since this lawsuit was made public more than two years ago:

The affiliation’s compensation structure was designed by respected outside experts who determined it reflected fair market value for such services. Our payments were appropriate, and MLH received the services due under affiliation agreements. The government’s belated decision to intervene in the suit two years after it declined to do so has changed nothing about the case.

MLH will refute the government’s allegations in detail in the appropriate legal forum. We are confident that we will demonstrate that MLH’s affiliation with West Clinic was proper and reflected customary and legal business arrangements, and that the affiliation with West was in keeping with our mission to provide high-quality, cost-effective patient and family-centered care.