MEMPHIS, Tenn.- The U.S. attorney’s office, Memphis Police and other city leaders announced plans Wednesday to host a community summit, aimed at reducing violence across the Bluff City.

Fresh off a record-setting year of violence for the city of Memphis, the community is searching for solutions.

Among the initiatives underway is the 2nd annual Better Community Summit. Organizers say the goal is to arm the community with knowledge on how to reduce violent crime.

The Better Community Summit will take place on Saturday, February 26 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Greater Mt. Moriah Baptist Church located at 1098 South Wellington St.

The event is being put on by the U.S. attorney’s office in partnership with Memphis Police and other community organizations. This is the second time the group has hosted one of these forums.

U.S. Attorney Joe Murphy says it’s all about meeting people where they are.

“Events like this gives people an opportunity to get help, if they need it. It’s an opportunity to learn about different approaches to deal with things, it heightened the awareness of the community,” he said.

Some of the sessions being offered at this free event are couples counseling, domestic violence and conflict resolution — All issues impacting Memphians.

Deandre Brown, CEO of Lifeline 2 Success, will be one of the speakers.

“We all have role to play if we want to stop gun violence. We can’t point at other people and say you need to do more, as oppose to looking at our own self and saying what more can I do,” Brown said. “This is personal for us, it’s not something we read a book about, something we came up with a scheme to come and give to the community. We’ve lived this experience.”

Organizers are planning to hold similar events in other neighborhoods over the next 10 months.